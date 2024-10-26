Local unemployment rate decreases, bucks state trend

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Unemployment went down slightly in Van Wert County last month, but was still higher than the same time last year.

Figures supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services this week show Van Wert County’s September unmployment rate was 3.5 percent, compared to 3.7 percent in August. It was 2.8 percent in September, 2023. The 3.5 percent jobless rate was tied with Wayne County for 10th lowest in the state. The data shows the county had an available workforce of 14,900 people, with 14,440 of them employed.

The county’s September jobless rate was below the statewide average of 4.5 percent, which was unchanged from August, but higher than September, 2023, when it was 3.6 percent. According to ODJFS, from August to September, unemployment rates increased in 59 counties, decreased in 17 counties, and did not change in 12 counties.

Two northeast Ohio counties tied for the state’s lowest unemployment rate in September. Medina and Geauga came in at 3.0 percent. Mercer County, which traditionally has the state’s lowest jobless rate, was tied with Wyandot and and Lake counties at 3.1 percent. Mercer County’s rate increased from 2.9 percent in August. Holmes County had Ohio’s sixth lowest unemployment rate, 3.2 percent, followed by Putnam County (3.3 percent), Auglaize County (3.4 percent) and Van Wert and Wayne counties.

Paulding County’s September unemployment rate was 4.0 percent and in Allen County, it was 4.5 percent.

The counties with the highest unemployment rates in September were Monroe County (6.2 percent), Jefferson County (6.1 percent), Meigs County (6.0 percent), Pike and Scioto counties (5.5 percent), Jackson County (5.4 percent), Athens County (5.3 percent), and Gallia, Lucas, and Noble counties (5.2 percent).