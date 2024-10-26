One dead in crash near state line

VW independent staff

Few details have been released about a Friday afternoon fatal crash on U.S. 30 near the Indiana-Ohio line.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the eastern edge of Allen County, Indiana. A car ended up in the median and despite live-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash and at least one witness said there may have been a chase before the accident.