One dead in crash near state line
VW independent staff
Few details have been released about a Friday afternoon fatal crash on U.S. 30 near the Indiana-Ohio line.
It happened just after 3 p.m. at the eastern edge of Allen County, Indiana. A car ended up in the median and despite live-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash and at least one witness said there may have been a chase before the accident.
