Season finale…

Van Wert head coach Keith Recker talks to the Cougars after Friday’s game against Elida. Unfortunately for Van Wert, the Bulldogs won the game 49-34, which eliminated the Cougars from playoff contention. Crestview was also denied a playoff spot after a 10-3 loss to Lima Central Catholic. See the Sports page for more information. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent