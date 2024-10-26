West Jennings Creek project to begin

Submitted information

Work will soon begin on the West Jennings Creek Petition project that was passed by the joint board of county commissioners on April 9 of this year.

The project consists of removing the log jams and sandbars currently located in the waterway of West Jennings Creek. The location of West Jennings Creek begins just east of Bockey Road in Washington Township and runs northeast 5.85 miles where it dumps into Jennings Creek just north of U.S. 30 in Putnam County. Clint Myers Excavating LLC was awarded the $183,875 bid for the work and plans to begin clearing on November 1. Per the plan, the project is to be completed no later than April 1, 2025, but the contractor has indicated he believes he will have it completed before then, weather permitting.

Landowners along the project area should expect to see large equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, and backhoes performing the work over the next several months. Any questions or concerns during the construction of the project should be directed to the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office at 419.238.0210.