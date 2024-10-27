First round playoff pairings released

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the playoff qualifiers and first-round pairings on Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, November 1, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

Spencerville is one of five NWC teams in the playoffs. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The list of playoff qualifiers includes seven Western Buckeye League teams – Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial, Defiance, Bath, Celina, Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida. Five Northwest Conference teams are in – Columbus Grove, Bluffton, Lima Central Catholic, Fort Loramie and Spencerville, while four Green Meadows Conference teams qualified – Paulding, Tinora, Fairview and Edgerton. Eight members of the Midwest Athletic Conference qualified for the playoffs – Marion Local, Coldwater, Minster, Anna, St. Henry, Versailles, New Bremen and Delphos St. John’s.

The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games. For the third-consecutive season, the top 16 schools in each region qualified for the postseason, giving playoff berths to 448 schools.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format (see bracket link here). Second-round games will be played on Friday, November 8, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round on Friday, November 15, and the regional finals on Friday, November 22. The state semifinals will be on Friday, November 29, with the state championship games then hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 5-7.

OHSAA Football First-Round Playoff Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed. All games on Friday, November 1, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise. Games involving area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

Region 1

16. Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-9) at 1. Mentor (10-0)

15. Cleveland John Marshall (2-8) at 2. Toledo Whitmer (8-2)

14. Medina (2-8) at 3. Perrysburg (8-2)

13. Brunswick (3-7) at 4. Massillon Jackson (7-3)

12. Parma Normandy (3-7) at 5. Canton McKinley (6-4)

11. Berea-Midpark (3-7) at 6. Lorain (9-1)

10. Findlay (4-6) at 7. Lakewood St. Edward (5-5)

9. Cleveland Heights (6-4) at 8. Strongsville (6-4)

Region 2

16. Grove City Central Crossing (1-9) at 1. Kettering Fairmont (8-2)

15. Beavercreek (3-7) at 2. Centerville (7-3)

14. Dublin Coffman (2-8) at 3. Galloway Westland (8-2)

13. Hilliard Bradley (2-8) at 4. Springfield (6-4)

12. Marysville (3-7) at 5. Hilliard Davidson (6-4)

11. Clayton Northmont (2-8) at 6. Lebanon (6-4)

10. Dublin Jerome (4-6) at 7. Springboro (6-4)

9. Middletown (5-5) at 8. Huber Heights Wayne (5-5)

Region 3

16. Lancaster (3-7) at 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)

15. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (3-7) at 2. Pickerington Central (8-2)

14. Reynoldsburg (4-6) at 3. Gahanna Lincoln (8-2)

13. Lewis Center Olentangy (8-2) at 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-2)

12. Newark (7-3) at 5. Upper Arlington (8-2)

11. Grove City (7-3) at 6. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-2)

10. Westerville North (6-4) at 7. Pickerington North (8-2)

9. Delaware Hayes (7-3) at 8. Groveport Madison (6-4)

Region 4

16. Cincinnati Sycamore (1-9) at 1. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-1)

15. Cincinnati Walnut Hills (1-9) at 2. West Chester Lakota West (9-1)

14. Morrow Little Miami (1-9) at 3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (9-1)

13. Fairfield (2-8) at 4. Cincinnati Princeton (8-2)

12. Cincinnati Oak Hills (4-6) at 5. Hamilton (8-2)

11. Milford (4-6) at 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-3)

10. Mason (5-5) at 7. Cincinnati Elder (5-5)

9. Cincinnati West Clermont (7-3) at 8. Liberty Township Lakota East (7-3)

Division II

Region 5

16. Willoughby South (3-7) at 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-0)

15. Akron Firestone (5-5) at 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-2)

14. Solon (3-7) at 3. Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)

13. Mayfield (5-5) at 4. Austintown-Fitch (7-3)

12. Cleveland John Hay (5-5) at 5. Warren G. Harding (7-3)

11. Painesville Riverside (4-6) at 6. Uniontown Green (6-4)

10. North Canton Hoover (6-4) at 7. Uniontown Lake (6-4)

9. Hudson (5-5) at 8. Youngstown Boardman (6-4)

Region 6

16. North Olmsted (5-5) at 1. Avon (10-0)

15. Fremont Ross (5-5) at 2. Medina Highland (10-0)

14. Cleveland Rhodes (5-4) at 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-0)

13. Toledo Start (7-3) at 4. North Ridgeville (8-2)

12. North Royalton (5-5) at 5. Wadsworth (9-1)

11. Sandusky (6-4) at 6. Oregon Clay (8-2)

10. Toledo St. Francis de Sales (7-3) at 7. Avon Lake (6-4)

9. Amherst Steele (6-4) at 8. Olmsted Falls (7-3)

Region 7

16. Logan (1-9) at 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (9-1)

15. Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 2. Columbus Walnut Ridge (10-0)

14. Pataskala Licking Heights (4-6) at 3. Massillon Washington (7-2)

13. Columbus St. Charles (4-6) at 4. Ashland (10-0)

12. New Albany (4-6) at 5. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8-2)

11. Westerville South (5-5) at 6. Canal Winchester (7-3)

10. Columbus Briggs (6-4) at 7. Ashville Teays Valley (6-4)

9. Massillon Perry (5-5) at 8. Columbus Northland (7-3)

Region 8

16. Trenton Edgewood (3-7) at 1. Cincinnati Anderson (10-0)

15. Monroe (4-6) at 2. Cincinnati La Salle (8-2)

14. Sidney (5-5) at 3. Xenia (9-1)

13. Trotwood-Madison (5-5) at 4. Hamilton Badin (8-2)

12. Cincinnati Aiken (6-3) at 5. Cincinnati Mount Healthy (8-2)

11. Troy (6-4) at 6. Marrison (8-2)

10. Cincinnati Withrow (5-5) at 7. Kings Mills Kings (8-2)

9. Lima Senior (9-1) at 8. Vandalia Butler (8-2)

Division III

Region 9

16. Youngstown Chaney (3-6) at 1. Youngstown Ursuline (9-1)

15. Akron East (6-4) at 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (9-1)

14. Hunting Valley University School (4-5) at 3. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (8-2)

13. Bedford (5-4) at 4. Aurora (9-1)

12. Madison (7-3) at 5. Geneva (9-1)

11. Tallmadge (7-3) at 6. Chardon (7-2)

10. Maple Heights (7-3) at 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-3)

9. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (7-2) at 8. Gates Mills Hawken (8-2)

Region 10

16. Rocky River Lutheran West (2-8) at 1. Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)

15. Norwalk (2-8) at 2. Medina Buckeye (9-1)

14 Tiffin Columbian (4-6) at 3. Cleveland Benedictine (8-2)

13. Parma Heights Holy Name (3-6) at 4. Rocky River (7-3)

12. Lexington (5-5) at 5. Maumee (8-2)

11. Bowling Green (6-4) at 6. Defiance (6-4)

10. Grafton Midview (5-5) at 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5)

9. Richfield Revere (6-4) at 8. Copley (5-5)

Region 11

16. Vincent Warren (7-3) at 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-0)

15. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-4) at 2. Steubenville (9-0)

14. Carrollton (7-3) at Dresden Tri-Valley (10-0)

13. Wintersville Indian Creek (8-2) at 4. Newark Licking Valley (9-1)

12. Columbus Bishop Hartley (6-4) at 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

11. Dover (7-3) at 6. Granville (9-1)

10. Columbus Linden McKinley (7-3) at 7. The Plains Athens (9-1)

9. New Philadelphia (7-3) at 8. Jackson (8-2)

Region 12

16. Oxford Talawanda (3-7) at 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-0)

15. Franklin (4-6) at 2. Wapakoneta (10-0)

14. Dayton Meadowdale (7-3) at 3. Bellbrook (9-1)

13. Hamilton Ross (4-6) at 4. London (10-0)

12. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (5-5) at 5. Bellefontaine (8-2)

11. Celina (6-4) at 6. Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-2)

10. Wilmington (6-4) at 7. Batavia (8-2)

9. Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-3) at 8. St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

Division IV

Region 13

16. Ravenna (4-6) at 1. Mentor Lake Catholic (10-0)

15. Akron Buchtel (4-6) at 2. Perry (9-1)

14. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-7) at 3. Streetsboro (10-0)

13. Hubbard (5-5) at 4. Beloit West Branch (10-0)

12. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-5) at 5. Cleveland Glenville (7-3)

11. Pepper Pike Orange (7-3) at 6. Canal Fulton Northwest (8-2)

10. Norton (7-3) at 7. Struthers (7-2)

9. Mogadore Field (8-2) at 8. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (9-1)

Region 14

16. Upper Sandusky (5-5) at 1. Sandusky Perkins (9-1)

15. Elida (3-7) at 2. Shelby (10-0)

14. Bellville Clear Fork (4-6) at 3. Ontario (9-1)

13. Napolean (5-5) at 4. Lorain Clearview (8-2)

12. Lodi Cloverleaf (5-5) at 5. Bay Village Bay (6-4)

11. Tontogany Otsego (5-5) at 6. Clyde (7-3)

10. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-5) at 7. Galion (7-3)

9. Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 8. Vermilion (8-2)

Region 15

16. Columbus Marion-Franklin (4-6) at 1. St. Clairsville (10-0)

15. Heath (5-5) at 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)

14. Canton South (4-6) at 3. New Lexington (9-1)

13. Millersburg West Holmes (5-5) at 4. Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)

12. East Liverpool (6-4) at 5. Columbus East (8-2)

11. Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) at 6. Circleville Logan Elm (7-3)

10. Waverly (5-5) at 7. Lancaster Fairfield Union (6-4)

9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-5) at 8. Columbus Bishop Ready (6-4)

Region 16

16. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-4) at 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-2)

15. Cincinnati Shroder (7-3) at 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

14. New Richmond (5-5) at 3. Germantown Valley View (8-2)

13. Brookville (6-4) at 4. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1)

12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (7-3) at 5. Cincinnati Taft (8-2)

11. Urbana (7-3) at 6. Cleves Taylor (8-2)

10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 7. Eaton (8-2)

9. Cincinnati Indian Hill (7-3) at 8. Dayton Northridge (7-3)

Division V

Region 17

16. Navarre Fairless (4-6) at 1. Canfield South Range (10-0)

15. Youngstown Liberty (5-5) at 2. Akron Manchester (9-1)

14. Canton Central Catholic (5-5) at 3. Poland Seminary (8-2)

13. Garfield Heights Trinity (6-4) at 4. Garrettsville Garfield (9-1)

12. Cortland Lakeview (5-5) at 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-2)

11. Martins Ferry (9-1) at 6. Columbiana Crestview (8-2)

10. Chagrin Falls (6-4) at 7. Burton Berkshire (7-3)

9. Richmond Edison (7-3) at 8. Girard (6-4)

Region 18

16. Johnstown Northridge (5-5) at 1. Milan Edison (10-0)

15. Utica (4-6) at 2. Liberty Center (10-0)

14. Fredericktown (5-5) at 3. Oak Harbor (10-0)

13. Delta (6-4) at 4. Creston Norwayne (9-1)

12. Archbold (6-4) at 5. Pemberville Eastwood (9-1)

11. Genoa Area (6-4) at 6. LaGrange Keystone (9-1)

10. Fairview Park Fairview (7-3) at 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-1)

9. Johnstown (9-1) at 8. Wooster Triway (7-3)

Region 19

16. Worthington Christian (5-5) at 1. Ironton (9-1)

15. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-4) at 2. Proctorville Fairland (9-1)

14. Wheelersburg (6-4) at 3. Barnesville (10-0)

13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-3) at 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7-2)

12. Piketon (7-3) at 5. Gahanna Columbus Academy (9-1)

11. Belmont Union Local (8-2) at 6. Nelsonville-York (8-2)

10. Columbus Africentric Early College (7-3) at 7. Zanesville West Muskingum (7-2)

9. Amanda Clearcreek (6-4) at 8. Portsmouth (7-3)

Region 20

16. St. Paris Graham Local (3-7) at 1. Jamestown Greeneview (10-0)

15. Arcanum (6-4) at 2. West Liberty-Salem (9-1)

14. Middletown Madison Senior (4-6) at 3. Waynesville (7-3)

13. Marion Pleasant (5-5) at 4. Camden Preble Shawnee (9-1)

12. Versailles (5-5) at 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (8-2)

11. Cincinnati Madeira (5-5) at 6. Williamsburg (9-1)

10. West Milton Milton-Union (6-4) at 7. Casstown Miami East (7-3)

9. Lima Bath (5-5) at 8. Carlisle (5-5)

Division VI

Region 21

16. Rootstown (4-6) at 1. Kirtland (10-0)

15. Sullivan Black River (4-6) at 2. New Middletown Springfield (8-2)

14. Mineral Ridge (4-6) at 3. Andover Pymatuning Valley (9-1)

13. Ritman (5-5) at 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-2)

12. Mogadore (5-5) at 5. Hanoverton United (9-1)

11. Youngstown Valley Christian (7-3) at 6. Dalton (7-3)

10. Wickliffe (7-3) at 7. Toronto (7-3)

9. Smithville (7-3) at 8. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-3)

Region 22

16. Castalia Margaretta (4-6) at 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-0)

15. Paulding (7-3) at 2. Bluffton (9-1)

14. Ashland Crestview (5-5) at 3. Toledo Ottawa Hills (8-1)

13. Metamora Evergreen (6-4) at 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (8-2)

12. Carey (5-5) at 5. Defiance Tinora (7-3)

11. Elmore Woodmore (5-5) at 6. Sherwood Fairview (8-2)

10. Spencerville (5-5) at 7. Huron (6-4)

9. Attica Seneca East (6-4) at 8. Collins Western Reserve (7-3)

Region 23

16. Marion Elgin (5-5) at 1. Columbus Grandview Heights (9-0)

15. Caldwell (5-5) at 2. Galion Northmor (10-0)

14. Mechanicsburg (7-3) at 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

13. Lore City Buckeye Trail (6-4) at 4. Beverly Fort Frye (7-3)

12. Milford Center Fairbanks (7-3) at 5. Waterford (8-2)

11. Newcomerstown (8-2) at 6. Grove City Christian (8-2)

10. Centerburg (7-3) at 7. Reedsville Eastern (8-2)

9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2) at 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (9-1)

Region 24

16. Covington (3-7) at 1. Coldwater (9-1)

15. Cincinnati Deer Park (4-6) at 2. Cincinnati Country Day (9-1)

14. Lima Perry (5-5) at 3. Anna (7-3)

13. Chesapeake (5-5) at 4. Portsmouth West (7-3)

12. Miamisburg Dayton Christian (4-5) at 5. St. Bernard Elmwood Place (8-2)

11. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (4-5) at 6. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-3)

10. London Madison-Plains (6-4) at 7. Ironton Rock Hill (7-3)

9. Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy (4-6) at 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-4)

Division VII

Region 25

16. Crestline (5-5) at 1. Berlin Center Western Reserve (9-1)

15. Fairport Harding (5-4) at 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1)

14. Lucas (5-5) at 3. Malvern (9-1)

13. Independence (4-6) at 4. Monroeville (9-1)

12. East Palestine (6-4) at 5. Warren John F. Kennedy (8-2)

11. Lowellville (6-4) at 6. McDonald (7-3)

10. Salineville Southern (6-4) at 7. Windham (9-1)

9. Cuyahoga Heights (5-4) at 8. Norwalk St. Paul (6-4)

Region 26

16. North Baltimore (4-6) at 1. Columbus Grove (10-0)

15. Delphos St. John’s (3-7) at 2. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (9-1)

14. Arlington (5-5) at 3. Gibsonburg (8-2)

13. Edgerton (6-4) at. 4. Sycamore Mohawk (8-2)

12. McComb (7-3) at 5. Edon (9-1)

11. Leipsic (6-4) at 6. Ada (8-2)

10. Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 7. Tiffin Calvert (6-4)

9. Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) at 8. Lima Central Catholic (7-3)

Region 27

16. Bridgeport (3-7) at 1. Danville (8-2)

15. Strasburg-Franklin (3-7) at 2. Beaver Eastern (10-0)

14. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (3-7) at 3. Bowerston Conotton Valley (7-3)

13. Hanibal River (4-6) at 4. Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3)

12. Racine Southern (3-6) at 5. Corning Miller (8-2)

11. Lancaster Fisher Catholic (4-6) at 6. Glouster Trimble (6-4)

10. New Matamoras Frontier (4-6) at 7. Crown City South Gallia (6-3)

9. Shadyside (3-7) at 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5)

Region 28

16. Cedarville (4-6) at 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

15. Manchester (3-6) at 2. Minster (8-2)

14. South Charleston Southeastern Local (4-6) at 3. Cincinnati College Prep (7-2)

13. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (5-5) at 4. Ansonia (9-1)

12. DeGraff Riverside (4-6) at 5. Sidney Lehman Catholic (8-2)

11. Fort Loramie (5-5) at 6. Mount Victory Ridgemont (8-2)

10. New Bremen (5-5) at 7. St. Henry (6-4)

9. New Madison Tri-Village (8-2) at 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-3)