Jean L. Wilson

Jean L. Wilson, 94, of Van Wert passed away at 3:05 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, at Hearth & Home, Van Wert.

She was born February 14, 1930, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. a daughter of Harry E. and Ruth Lesher both of whom are deceased.

She was married to Gene L. Wilson who passed away September 24, 2012.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Butler of El Paso, Texas; a niece, Dianne Binkley, and some cousins.

She had been employed as a paralegal.

She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation but there will be a memorial service at a time and place to be announced sometime in the future.

Arrangements were made through Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.