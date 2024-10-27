Larry Wayne Hoverman

Larry Wayne Hoverman, 82, of Van Wert, passed away on Friday morning, October 25, 2024, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

He was born on May 9, 1942, in Van Wert, the son of Lawrence Edward Hoverman and Dorothy Rosella (Black) Hoverman, who both preceded him in death. On September 4, 1965, he married Connie M. (Black) Hoverman and she survives of Van Wert.

Larry Hoverman

Larry is survived by her children, Carrie L. (Rob) Beyer of Westerville, and Nate L. (Rachel) Hoverman of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Annabelle Grace Beyer, Samuel Henry Beyer and a sister, Kay Willingham of Van Wert.

Larry was a 1960 graduate of Van Wert High School. He had worked at Danfoss (Aeroquip) for over 40 years and retired in 2018, along with working at Aeroquip he worked for Van Wert City Schools as a bus driver and on the custodial staff. Larry was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, a member of the Van Wert Elks Lodge #1197, was also a member of the American Legion Post #178 of Van Wert and a long time member of the St. Marys of the Assumption Catholic Church.

There will be calling hours from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with a service of remembrance at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

