Van Wert City Council to meet tonight

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s final meeting of October will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda includes routine budgetary items plus salary ordinances for employees in several different city deparments. In addtion, council members will hear a funding request for 2025 from Brent Stevens, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Cooperation.

Prior to the meeting, a public hearing will be held at 6:20 p.m. concerning a re-zoning request for Young’s Waste.