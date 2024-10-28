Richard William Bolton, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Monday morning, September 9, 2024, at Ohio Health of Van Wert.

He was born on October 7, 1941, in Van Wert, Ohio the son of Edwin Richard Bolton and Eva Jean (Davis) Bolton, who both preceded him in death. His wife, Shirley Ann (Kundert) Bolton, preceded him in death on November 17, 2021.

Richard Bolton

Surviving are five children, Gregory (Tabitha) Bolton of Rockford, Brad (Rachel) Bolton of North Carolina, Kevin (Brenda) Welker of Scott, Debbie (Rex) Bragg of Venedocia, and Karen (Roger) Rank of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren, Shay Bolton of Rockford, Riley Bolton of Rockford, Ethen Rife of North Carolina, Alivia Bolton of North Carolina, Preston Bolton of North Carolina, Becki (JR) Mollenkopf of Convoy, Tyler (Beckie) Holdgreve of Van Wert, Misty (Scott) Marshall of Florida, Kris (Erica) Lytle of Lewis Center, Holly (Dan) Metzger of Findlay, Trey (Heather) Bragg of Van Wert, Kaleb (Sarah) Rank of Van Wert, and Brad (Cindy) Fisher of Scott; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and two brothers, Jerry D. (Janet) Bolton and Robert E. (Dottie) Bolton both of Van Wert.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant son, Douglas Bolton, sister, Bonnie Bolton and great-grandson, Saxon Fisher.

Richard was a 1959 graduate of York High School and was the President of his graduating class. He sang in the Lima Beane Chorus for over 50 years and had been a part of numerous quartets throughout that time. He was a member of and also attended Kingsley Church. Richard was elected mayor of Elgin and at that time he was the youngest mayor in Ohio. Richard, alongside his father and brothers, owned a fuel distribution service that served Auglaize, Mercer, and Van Wert counties. They also owned Motor Inn Truck Stop from 1973 until he and his wife, Shirley, purchased it in 1990, which they continued to own until 2000. Richard continued to work at Motor Inn for several years until retiring. After retirement he worked as a greeter at Walmart in Van Wert. He was well known for his iconic handlebar mustache, dress shirts, and flashy ties. He loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Kingsley Church, Mendon Road, with Pastor Dan Metzger and Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. A private burial will take place at Tomlinson Cemetery, Union Township, Mercer County.

Preferred memorials: Kingsley Church.

