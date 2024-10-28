Band earns “excellent” rating at finals

VW independent staff

PIQUA — The Van Wert Cougar Marching Band is “excellent” again.

The 45-member band earned the rating during the Ohio Music Educators Association’s (OMEA) state finals at Alexander Stadium in Piqua on Sunday. The band went with a themed presentation called “Welcome to Anytown” which was described as a vintage space alien invasion show.

The OMEA uses five ratings – superior, excellent, acceptable, poor and very poor. It’s the third consecutive year Van Wert has been rated excellent by the judges.