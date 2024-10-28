Big weekend in store at NPAC

Submitted information

This weekend, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is pulling out all the stops with two incredible back-to-back events, bringing something for everyone right to Van Wert. On Friday night, legendary rock and country band The Ozark Mountain Daredevils take the stage as part of their highly anticipated Farewell Tour. Known for hits like “If You Wanna Get to Heaven” and “Jackie Blue,” this show promises a mix of nostalgia and powerful live new music. Tickets start at an affordable $25, making this a must-see event for fans of classic rock and live music enthusiasts alike.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils have been captivating audiences for over five decades, with a unique sound that blends rock, country, bluegrass, and pop. Formed in 1972 in Missouri, they quickly gained popularity for their distinctive musical style and clever songwriting. After achieving great success in the ’70s and ’80s, the band has maintained a dedicated fanbase over the years. This Farewell Tour gives audiences a rare chance to experience the original magic of their music live—a final bow from a group that’s left a lasting mark on American rock.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will rock the NPAC stage Friday night. Photo submitted

On Saturday night, crime aficionados are in for a treat with Cold Case LIVE. Hosted by retired NCIS Agent Joe Kennedy, this show is designed to bring audiences into the world of unsolved cases and criminal psychology. For true crime enthusiasts, this is a chance to delve deep into real investigations and understand the mindset of those involved in criminal investigations. Tickets for this unique and immersive event start at just $19.

Kennedy will lead discussion on developments in forensic techniques including investigative genetic genealogy that have changed the nature of cold cases in recent years, and how technology and AI will shape the future of cold case investigations to help tip the balance in favor of justice. Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a Q&A session with Kennedy, and share their thoughts on who could have committed these crimes.

“Our lineup this weekend highlights the diverse entertainment we’re proud to bring to the community,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director for Van Wert Live. “From rock legends to real-life crime stories, we have something for everyone. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and new visitors at each of these unique shows.”

Van Wert LIVE brings you entertainment all year long with the help of annual sponsors Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and OhioHealth. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office jours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.