Random Thoughts: CC, playoffs, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes best wishes, Division VII, Region 28, how many is too many, an obvious observation, and a Buckeye scare.

Running to state

Wow. What a tremendous showing by local cross country runners during Saturday’s regional competition. Just outstanding performances by Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview.

The Tiffin regional is brutal, yet these runners, many of them underclassmen, found a way to shine. All of them have a chance to do it again this Saturday at Fortress Obetz. Best of luck to all of them.

Decline x3

By now you’ve heard what happened in Division VII, Region 28.

The No. 16 seed, Lockland (2-7), opted out of the playoffs, meaning the Panthers won’t face No. 1 seed Marion Local in the opening round of the playoffs. The school cited injuries and not enough available players. The next two schools in line – Cedarville (4-6) and New Miami (3-6) also said thanks, but no thanks, and declined to play Marion Local. Original No. 19 seed, Fort Recovery (2-8), accepted the bid and will face the Flyers again. The two teams played in Week No. 7 and Marion Local won 62-0.

I don’t want to criticize here, because school officials did what they thought was best, but I do think it’s a little odd. If a school really doesn’t have enough healthy players that’s one thing, but to have three schools who fought for that final playoff spot decline because they’d have to play one of the best teams in Ohio? What kind of message is being sent here? Again, I understand player safety is No. 1 here but still…what is going on?

Here’s a thought – 16 playoff teams per region was a bad idea, especially in the smaller divisions. I’m not the only one who thinks that. Honestly, when you look at past results, there were years that eight teams per region seemed like too many, but it was still a fairly reasonable number. No one was clamoring to double the number of playoff teams.

There’s literally no chance the OHSAA will go back to eight teams per region, or even 12 teams, which was the orignal agreement with the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association three years ago. It’s a shame, because this should serve as a wakeup call that this was a bad decision.

Division I

It’s not just the smaller schools being affected by the expanded playoffs. 10 teams in Division I are 2-8 or 1-9 and are in the postseason. Let’s be honest here – none of them have any real chance of winning. Harsh? Perhaps, but it’s also true. I suppose the positive is these schools are getting an extra week of practice, which helps build a program.

My alma mater plays in Division III in a different part of the state – I know there was serious discussion that if the school had to play No. 1 seed Toledo Central Catholic in the opening round, they would opt out.

As I’ve stated before – playoff buzz is exciting and yes, I realize football is the only sport where every team doesn’t get in the OHSAA playoffs, but football isn’t like every other sport. 16 teams per region is simply too many.

Elementary my dear Winston

I realize it was just one game but one game is all it took to realize what the real issue has been with Cleveland’s offense.

Prior to Sunday’s game against Baltimore, Cleveland’s offense looked like Big Bird caught in quicksand. Insert a quarterback who was somehow the No. 3 quarterback the previous game (Jameis Winston) and the offense comes alive and looks like an actual NFL offense. It’s the second year in a row this has happened.

I’m not saying Winston is the long term answer but at some point, the Browns front office is going to have to just admit they goofed with DeShaun Watson and move on. Yes, there’s the salary cap hit and it’s going to hurt, but at this point, there is no other real option. It’s just best for all concerned, including Watson.

OSU

What a frustrating game on Saturday but in the end, the Buckeyes got the win and that’s all that matters. Despite the beatdown by Indiana in the previous game, the Cornhuskers are still a pretty good team.

On to Penn State. Hopefully the issues that plaqued the Buckeyes on Saturday are fixed. I understand there’s no quick fix to the offensive line right now but here’s hoping the coaching staff and plug the holes for this game.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.