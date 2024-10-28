Stripe Rd. overpass now open to traffic

VW independent staff

The Stripe Road overpass over U.S. 30 in Van Wert has officially re-opened to traffic.

It was closed in early May, after it was discovered it had been struck by an unknown over-height vehicle. The main members, beams and girders were bent and damaged, along with the cross-frame members and stiffeners. Crews spent the past few weeks making the necessary repairs.

The Converse Roselm overpass over U.S. 30 in Middle Point sustained the same damage and work continues there. According to ODOT District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton, repairs are expected to be complete by early November.