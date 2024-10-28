Victim identified in Friday fatal crash

VW independent staff

ALLEN COUNTY (IN) — The Allen County, Indiana Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal crash on U.S. 30 near the Indiana-Ohio border on Friday.

Brent Allen Perl, 44, of Convoy died from blunt force injuries suffered in the single vehicle crash. His death has been ruled an accident.

A preliminary investigation revealed speed may have been a factor in the crash, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Line Road, just inside the Indiana border. No other details have been released about the crash.