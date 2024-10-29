Brent A. Perl

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Brent A. Perl, 44, of Convoy, who tragically passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024, due to an accident.

Born on December 2, 1979, in Van Wert, Brent was a devoted son to Ory (Wade) and Gary Perl as well as a loving father, brother, uncle and fiancé.

Having attended Vantage Career Center and graduating from Crestview High School in 1999, Brent dedicated over 25 years of his life as a skilled machinist at Danfoss. He also worked for Honda of Van Wert and Custom Assembly.

Among his passions in life was spending time with his son and fiancée, who brought immense joy to his heart. Brent found solace in the simplicity of riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, and working with his hands. His kind heartedness, infectious laughter and penchant for humor brightened the days of all who knew him.

He leaves behind his beloved son, Dawson and Dawson’s sister, Natalie Lawrence; the love of his life, Tami Good; parents, Gary and Ory Perl, all of Convoy; sister, Brandi (Shon) Acheson of Edwards Air Force Base; niece and nephews, Morgan, Logan and Parker Acheson, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brent was preceded in death by his grandparents: Luella and Bill Good, Maynard Wade, Winifred Perl and aunt, Penny Barker.

Brent’s friends and loved ones are invited to join us in celebrating his life at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt presiding. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Brent will be laid to rest with a committal service at Tomlinson Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the family for the continued care of Brent’s son, Dawson. An account has been set up at Greenway Bank.

To share in Brent’s online memorial, or to view his tribute video. visit www.alspachgearhart.com.