Jean L. (Evans) Graboski, 68, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Cypress Healthcare in San Marcos, Texas.

Jean was born September 22, 1956, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima, to John M. and Gwen M. (George) Evans of Venedocia, both of whom preceded her in death.

Jean is survived by her son, Ross A. Graboski, of New Braunfels, Texas; her brother, John C. (Jeanette) Evans of Elida, her sister, Margaret A. (Doug) Snyder of Cincinnati, six nieces and nephews; nine great nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Yesely and Yesenia of San Antonio, Texas.

Jean was a proud 1974 graduate of Lincolnview Local Schools and a member of Salem Presbyterian Church of Venedocia. She was a resident of Texas for over 25 years and loved to put on her boots and go line dancing.

“A final breath, a tearful smile; Her parents’ faces she sees awhile. A daughter grown, was free to roam, back in their arms, she’s finally home.”

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the Venedocia Lions Club Building. Family, friends and classmates are encouraged to attend.