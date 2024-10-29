Local individuals honored, celebrated during event

MIranda Fleming and Rachel Chivington are both employees of Spike’s Play Place in Van Wert. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is celebrated each October to promote workplace inclusion and honor the contributions of people with disabilities.

Last Thursday, October 24, over 90 individuals came together for the theme “Access to Good Jobs for All” at the Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Attendees included employed individuals, family members, employment support staff, school staff, employers, and Van Wert County Board of DD staff.

67 individuals working across 32 different locations in Van Wert County and its surrounding communities were celebrated.

“We gathered to honor the individuals we serve, the employers who champion inclusivity, and all our guests who support this vital cause, Superintendent Cody Bowersock said. “Each one of them plays a crucial role in creating a more inclusive workforce, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we can continue pushing forward toward a future where inclusion in the workforce is the norm rather than the exception.”

Individuals are currently working a few hours a week to a full 40 hours pee week, but most work in the range of 20 hours per week and are flexible with days and times.

As far as transportation to and from the job, if an individual doesn’t have a driver’s license, transporation is provided by family, friends and co-workers, according to Service and Support Administrator Paula Miller. However, if eligible, they can receive transportation with the Thomas Edison Center and Area Agency on Aging/Find a Ride.

Working can be a pathway for people with disabilities to achieve full inclusion in their communities. Studies show that diverse teams, including employees with disabilities, enhance productivity, creativity, and problem solving.

Businesses interested in more information can contact the Van Wert County Board of DD at 419-238-6131 or Thomas Edison Center at 419-238-1514. Both agencies can share additional information about employment opportunities.