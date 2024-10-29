OSHP holding testing for new troopers

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — On Thursday, November 7, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will host regional testing for prospective applicants on the campus of Ohio Northern University at the King-Horn Convocation Physical Education Center, located at 609 W. Lincoln Ave. in Ada.

Those interested in employment with the Patrol can come to the King-Horn Convocation Physical Education Center at 9 a.m., where they will have the ability to talk with troopers about a career of service in local communities and on Ohio roadways. Those who meet the basic requirements to be a trooper – age 20 to 39, U.S. citizen, high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver license – will have the opportunity to complete an application and a written test during the event. If the written test is passed, applicants can proceed and take the physical fitness assessment on the spot.

Prospective applicants should arrive in appropriate business attire with identification and bring physical fitness clothing with them. This regional testing opportunity gives prospective applicants a chance to quickly complete the first few steps of the appli cation process, bringing them closer to their goal of being a trooper.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol employs highly motivated and well-trained professionals who are committed to providing quality service to those who live, visit and do business in Ohio.

The Patrol is accepting applications for the next Academy Class. Anyone who can’t make it on November 7, or would like more details on the requirements or application process should call 1.866.TROOPER, or click here.