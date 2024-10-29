Richard L. “Rick” Eberle

Richard L. “Rick” Eberle Sr., 75, of Middle Point, passed away at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born October 3, 1949, in Van Wert, to Charles A., Sr, and Juanita V. (Lee) Eberle. On August 26, 1968, he married the former Clara White.

Rick was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed activities at church, astronomy, Civil War living history, camping and hiking, riding motorcycles, was an award-winning amateur photographer and a talented private pilot. Rick loved the Detroit Tigers and was able to attend his first game with his son just recently. He also took great pride in mowing his yard. Most importantly, Rick loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their sports and activities.

Rick was a member of Trinity Global Methodist Church in Van Wert. He was a former member of the N.R.A., A.M.A. and the Black Swamp Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Eberle of Middle Point; a son, Richard “Rick” L. (Nancy) Eberle, Jr of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Richard L. “Rick” Eberle III, Christian E. Eberle and Hannah Eberle, and a brother, Charles “Chuck” A. (Shelly) Eberle of Van Wert.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carole A. Conn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert, with Rev. David To officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Trinity Global Methodist Church, and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Trinity Global Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.