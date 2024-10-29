Woman changes plea, sentenced in animal cruelty case

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert woman accused of severely mistreating seven dogs was in court for a plea change and sentencing on Tuesday.

Brittany Baldauf, 36, appeared in Van Wert Municipal Court and pleaded guilty to a total of seven counts of cruelty to animals, all second degree misdemeanors. Judge Jill T. Worthington sentenced Baldauf to 90 days in jail on each of the first two counts, along with a $500 fine and court costs on each of those counts. The sentences are to run consecutively, meaning she’ll serve 180 days. Baldauf is to report to jail November 28.

She was fined $500 plus court costs on each of the remaining five charges, and was sentenced to a total of five years of probation, and given five suspended 90-day jail sentences. Her total fines and court costs come to $4,410.

In addition, Baldauf is forbidden to own a companion animal for five years, the length of probation.

“The Van Wert County Humane Society is pleased with this ruling,” Humane Society Board Secretary Kirsten Barnhart said. “Volunteers and board members attended every pre-trial and worked hard to make sure justice was served. We want to make it clear that if an animal comes to use and we suspect abuse, we will file charges and we will do everything to make sure justice is served.”

“These animals do not have a voice, so we have to stand up for them and we will,” she added.

The Van Wert County Humane Society took control the dogs in June, after abuse and neglect were reported to law enforcement. Charges were filed soon after and Baldauf initially entered a plea of not guilty to all seven charges.

All of the dogs have since recovered and Barnhart and Humane Society Board President Michelle White confirmed that all seven dogs have been adopted.