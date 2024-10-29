YWCA receives $72,000 grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

YWCA of Van Wert County President/CEO Kimberly Laudick has announced the local organization has received $72,000 in grant funding to support its efforts in helping fight addiction.

“The grant from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation will go toward providing transportation and family services to our survivors which will allow them the ability to participate in programs that address addiction,” Laudick said.

The grant is part of an inaugural round of approximately $51 million in funding made available by the foundation as part of its mission to combat the opioid epidemic by supporting prevention, treatment and recovery programs and services in our communities. The grant money was funded by 55 percent of settlement funds that Ohio is receiving from the pharmaceutical industry as a consequence of its role in the national opioid epidemic.

The grant received by YWCA of Van Wert County reflects the foundation’s commitment to supporting organizations on the frontlines of the addiction epidemic by advancing efforts that foster more resilient, healthier communities across Ohio.

Across Ohio, organizations like the YWCA are working day in and day out to strengthen their communities that have been impacted by the opioid epidemic, said Alisha Nelson, Executive Director of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation.

“We’re pleased to partner with the YWCA of Van Wert County to support their efforts to save lives, rebuild families affected by addiction, and foster strong and resilient places to live,” Nelson said.

The recipients announced as part of the Foundation’s first grant cycle were chosen after a robust review process that included evaluation by the local OneOhio Regional Board, the OneOhio Expert Panel and the Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Grant recipients have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the opioid crisis. The funded initiatives are evidenced-based and align with Ohio’s approved abatement strategies, including prevention, recovery supports, services for impacted families and children, and many more.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

The Foundation had an overwhelming response to the 2024 Regional Grant application process, with more than a half-billion dollars in funding requests submitted for the $51 million available this cycle.