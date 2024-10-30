2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 11

SCOTT TRUXELL

It seems as though there has been a lot of discussion this week about the number, that is, the right number of playoff teams per region.

When the OHSAA football playoffs expanded from eight to 16 teams per region, there were some people that applauded the move and pointed out that teams in all other sports get into the playoffs, why not football? I still don’t think that’s an apples to apples comparison but that’s a discussion for a different time. Now, the calls for the OHSAA to go back to eight teams per region are getting louder from those who didn’t like the expansion in the first place, plus maybe some others who have seen the results. There’s one problem though – there’s literally no chance a playoff field reduction will take place. Again, it’s a discussion for a different time.

I wrapped up the regular season going 17-2 (89 percent) for the third straight week, which put my record at 172-40 (81.1 percent), both above the stated goal of 80 percent. Now on to the playoffs. 23 games are on this week’s slate. Best of luck to all area teams in the postseason.

Games of the Week

Division II Region 8

Lima Sr. (9-1) at Vandalia-Butler (8-2)

Despite a 9-1 record, the Spartans are the No. 9 seed and considered the underdog in this game. Vandalia-Butler’s two losses have come against Xenia (9-1) and Tippecanoe Valley (10-0). While I do think Lima Sr. can win, I’m giving the nod to the Aviators in a close one.

The pick: Vandalia-Butler

Division III Region 12

Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-3) at St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

Another No. 8 seed (St. Marys Memorial) vs. No. 9 seed matchup (Miami Trace). The Roughriders have rolled to six straight victories, while Miami Trace has lost two of its last three games, including a three point loss to 2-8 Chillicothe. I’d be surprised if the Panthers have seen an offense like the one St. Marys Memorial uses. Make it seven straight wins by the Roughriders.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Division IV Region 14

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-5) at Galion (7-3)

The Titans enter the game at the No. 10 seed yet the argument can be made that they’re the favorite. Personally, I can see this game being very close, a touchdown or less and perhaps a fumble or interception being the deciding factor. In a toss-up game, I’m going with the home team.

The pick: Galion

Division VI Region 22

Paulding (7-3) at Bluffton (9-1)

This is a very tough draw for the Panthers, who come in as the No. 15 seed. I love what Jim Menzie has done with the program. I wish Paulding could have seeded higher and played someone else in the region but it didn’t work out that way. The Pirates are heavy favorites and I’m going with them here.

The pick: Bluffton

Spencerville (5-5) at Huron (6-4)

An intriguing matchup. It wasn’t that long ago that Huron was in Division IV. The Tigers enter the playoffs having lost three straight but upon closer examination, those losses have come to Vermilion, Clyde and Edison No. 2, Division V), three teams with a combined record of 25-5. I’ll also point out that Huron has scored 10 points or less in four of the last five games, and hasn’t scored more than three touchdowns since Week No. 5. Having said all of that, as much as I like the improvement the Bearcats have shown this year, I’m going with the team on the shores of Lake Erie.

The pick: Huron

Division VII Region 26

Delphos St. John’s (3-7) at Upper Scioto Valley (9-1)

This is one of those scenarios where you wonder what a sub-500 MAC team could do in a normal conference. Facing the likes of Marion Local, Coldwater, St. Henry et al hasn’t done much to help the win-loss column. Meanwhile, after a season opening loss to Ada, USV has won nine straight. Most people consider the Blue Jays favorites in this game and I wouldn’t necessarily argue against that. It’s accurate to say the Blue Jays are battle tested. However, I’m going to go out on a limb here (as strange as it sounds) and say the Rams win.

The pick: Upper Scioto Valley

Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) at Lima Central Catholic (7-3)

Yet another No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed. For the record, in three years of the expanded playoffs, the No. 8 seed is 40-44. These two teams have one thing in common – they both faced Columbus Grove and Bluffton. The Thunderbirds lost to Bluffton 35-0 and 28-20 to Columbus Grove. The Rockets lost 35-7 to Columbus Grove and 42-0 to Bluffton. You can make a case for Pandora-Gilboa winning, but I don’t see the Thunderbirds losing this one at home, especially since given the fact that they’re 6-0 at home in the postseason under the expanded playoff format.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Best of the Rest

Division III Region 10

Bowling Green at Defiance: Defiance

Division III Region 12

Franklin at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Celina at Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas: McNicholas

Division IV Region 14

Elida at Shelby: Shelby

Division V Region 20

Versailles at Indian Lake: Vesailles

Bath at Carlisle: Carlisle

Division VI Region 22

Carey at Tinora: Tinora

Woodmore at Fairview: Fairview

Division VI Region 24

Covington at Coldwater: Coldwater

Lima Perry at Anna: Anna

Division VII Region 26

North Baltimore at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Edgerton at Mohawk: Mohawk

Division VII Region 28

Fort Recovery at Marion Local: Marion Local

Manchester at Minster: Minster

Fort Loramie at Ridgemont: Fort Loramie

New Bremen at St. Henry: St. Henry