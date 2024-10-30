Festive shopping experience to be offered

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the holiday shopping season fast appraching, Historic Main Street Van Wert has announced its first annual Holiday Market on Main, a festive shopping experience in the heart of downtown Van Wert. Starting this Saturday, November 2, and running every other Saturday until December 14, the Holiday Market will bring together local downtown businesses and pop-up vendors for a unique shopping experience filled with holiday cheer. Times will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of the seven Saturdays.

22 businesses, plus pop-up vendors are scheduled to take part in the event. Pop-up vendors are scheduled to be open November 2, 16, 30, and December 14. A complete list and map can be found here.

Shoppers will be able to discover a variety of gifts, seasonal decor, handmade goods, and one-of-a-kind treasures—all from local shops and vendors dedicated to bringing home holiday spirit and quality finds. Stroll through downtown with a coffee, treat yourself to a cozy meal, and make holiday shopping a memorable event. The Holiday Market offers everything from charming, handcrafted items to unique boutique gifts, perfect for checking off any gift list and supporting local businesses.

Why Shop the Holiday Market on Main?