Field fire…

The Scott Fire Department was called to Giffin and Boroff Rd. shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to extinguish a cornfield stubble fire. Mutual aid was provided by Middle Point Fire & EMS and the Van Wert Department, and nearby farmers rushed to the scene with tractors and discs. They quickly disked the burning stubble under while fire departments had field trucks putting water on hot spots. There were no injuries and no equipment was damaged. Crews were on the scene for about an hour. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer