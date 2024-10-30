Latest news from Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Four defendants appeared Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this week. The results of the hearings are listed below.

Three of the hearings concerned bond or probation violations.

Joshua Sargent, 43, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond with a positive drug test and by failing to report to probation. Judge Burchfield sets new bond at $10,000 cash.

Eli Jasztal, 37, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond with a positive drug test. New bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Jasztal signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 .m. November 6.

Joel Crawford, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failing to complete treatment. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $25,000 cash or surety and scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m. November 13.

In addition to those hearings, Kristina Diltz, 44, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial set for conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. December 12.