Retired employees group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employees Retirees Inc) will be holding its last chapter meeting of 2024 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert.

Clair Dudgeon will speak to us about his project “The Making of a Truck.” Retired public employees and their guests are encouraged to attend. A time of refreshments will begin at 9:45 a.m.