Seed vs. seed breakdown…

This chart, which was assembled and provided by Martin RPI, shows seed vs. seed records of opening round OHSAA football playoff games since the postseason was expanded from eight teams to 16 teams per region in 2021. The lone No. 16 seed to win was Edison, 23-22 over No. 1 seed Bellevue in 2021. In the next round, the Chargers were ousted from the playoffs 28-0 by Perkins. It chart also shows by far, the most competitive games have been the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed matchups.