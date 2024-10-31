Time change: keep it or dump it?

VW independent staff

With the semi-annual time change set to take place this weekend, the VW independent wants to know your thoughts on switching the clocks twice a year.

Are you in favor of the time change and if so, why? Would you like to see it abolished at the federal level and if so, why? If abolished, would you rather stay on Eastern Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time year round and why?

Email your thoughts to editor@thevwindependent.com and please include your name and town. Your answers may be used in a story about the time change.

We’ll “fall back” to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 3.