Two election night suppers offered

VW independent staff

Two Van Wert County churches will each host an election night supper on Tuesday, November 5.

The Salem Presbyterian Church will serve an election night supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5 at the Venedocia Lions Building on Main St. in Venedocia. The à la carte menu includes Venedocia Lions sausage and shredded chicken sandwiches, soup, chili, apple, pecan and pumpkin pies and beverages. Sit down or carry out options will be available.

The Convoy Methodist Church election night supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, in the church fellowship hall. The menu will include baked steak or turkey with all the fixings, dressing, cheesy potatoes or mashed potatoes, green beans or fresh corn, along with homemade pies and cakes.

Dine-in or carryouts will be available by entering the north door. A freewill offering will be taken with proceeds going to missions. The church is located at the corner of N. Main St. and Sycamore St. The chruch is handicapped accessible at the north door.