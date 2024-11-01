County man jailed on three sex charges

VW independent staff

A Willshire man incarcerated in Indiana is now in custody in Van Wert County, after his arrest on a warrant charging him with sex crimes.

Jacob Johnson

Jacob E. Johnson, 23, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for rape, a first degree felony; sexual battery, a third degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a fifth degree felony. The warrant was issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and it was served on Johnson at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, a level three maximum security adult male facility located in Pendleton, Indiana, about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis. His incarceration there was for an unrelated crime.

During a local hearing on Friday, bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Wednesday, November 13.

Court records show Johnson was indicted by a Van Wert County grand jury in March, 2023. Due to the nature of the case, no other information has been released, outside of the alleged victim was an adult.