Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 recently presented Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach with a $3,000 donation to the Sheriffs Auxiliary for their Christmas with Kids program. Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 officials said they’re blessed to be able to help support the event. Pictured from left to right are FOP member Dennis Wagonrod, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach and FOP member Bruce Showalter. Photo submitted