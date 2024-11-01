Local woman facing more jail time

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A woman sentenced to six months in jail for animal cruelty may be facing even more time behind bars for violating the terms of her probation just two days after appearing in court.

Brittany Baldauf, 36, of Van Wert was accused of severely mistreating seven dogs earlier this year. She was charged in June and on Tuesday, she was in Van Wert Municipal Court to change her plea from not guilty to guilty of seven counts of cruelty to animals, all second degree misdemeanors.

Brittany Baldauf

Judge Jill T. Worthington then sentenced Baldauf to 90 days in jail on each of the first two counts, along with a $500 fine and court costs on each of those counts. The jail sentences are to run consecutively, meaning 180 days in jail.

She was fined $500 plus court costs on each of the remaining five charges, and was sentenced to a total of five years of probation, and given five suspended 90-day jail sentences. Her total fines and court costs amount to just over to $4,500.

As part of the sentence, Baldauf is forbidden to own a companion animal for five years, the length of probation. When probation officers went to her residence for a home visit on Thursday, three dogs were discovered at the residence, and Baldauf was taken to jail for violating probation. She was originally scheduled to begin her sentence on Thursday, November 28.

She’s due in Van Wert Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Monday, November 4. Judge Worthington could impose additional fines and/or jail time.

The Van Wert County Humane Society took control of the neglected dogs in June. All of the dogs have since recovered and all seven dogs have been adopted.