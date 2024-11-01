Man charged in October fatal crash

VW independent staff

The out-of-state driver accused of causing a recent fatal accident that claimed the lives of two Van Wert County men has been charged in connection with the crash.

Van Wert Municipal Court records show Timothy Kiester, 61, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter, second degree misdemeanors. If convicted, the maximum penalty on each charge is up to 90 days in jail, a $750 fine and a mandatory license suspension of six months to three years.

The fatal crash occurred October 21 on U.S. 127 near Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kiester was operating a 2016 Cheverolet Silverado that was hauling a camper, and allegedly failed to maintain assurred clear distance ahead. His truck struck the rear of a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Zachary J. Wood, 30, of Convoy. The collision forced Wood’s car into the path of a semi-truck driven by Christopher Poland, 33, of Niles.

Wood and a passenger, Logan G. Elder, 29, of Van Wert, were pronounced dead at the scene. Poland was taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. No mention was made of injuries to Kiester.

The charges against Kiester were filed Thursday and Kiester posted bond of $760. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Van Wert Municipal Court.