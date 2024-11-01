Poll: make Eastern Standard Time permanent, no DST

We’ll “fall back” to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday. However, many local residents would like to see the time change abolished for good. VW independent photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Like it or not, this is the weekend we “fall back” one hour to Eastern Standard Time. The time change will officially occur at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Except for Arizona and Hawaii, along with several U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Daylight Saving Time begins each year on the second Sunday in March when clocks are set forward by one hour. They are turned back to standard time on the first Sunday in November, which this year is November 3.

The time change has become controversial in recent years. Some studies have shown negative impacts on people’s health, including cardiac problems because of time changes, along with a higher number of automobile accidents and workplace injuries in the days after a time change. Some studies have called into question the degree of energy savings.

A number of states, including Ohio, have passed legislation or introduced bills to abolish the twice-a-year time change, however, approval at the federal level is needed to permit such action. There have been discussions at the highest level, but one of the hang ups appears to be which one to use, if the time change is abolished, year-round Eastern Standard Time or year-round Daylight Saving Time.

An informal poll conducted by the VW independent shows none of the respondents want to keep the twice-a-year time change. However, the overwhelming majority of local residents who responded say they prefer Eastern Standard Time 12 months a year, and some shared their reasoning. A much smaller group of respondents said they favor Daylight Saving Time year round. Here are some examples of those in favor of staying on EST:

“Dump it. Stay on Eastern Time. Day light savings time has run its course. It is a complete waste of time and money.” – Troy Miller, Van Wert

“Abolish the time change at the federal level and replace with Eastern Daylight Savings Time year round. This would simplify the time issue and allow for more outdoor activities in the evening without the need for created light. This would benefit sports, fishing, hunting, yardwork, walking and farming. It may also benefit society in reduction of crime.” – Tom Schaffner, Van Wert County

“I’d prefer we stay on EST and eliminate the time change. The time change is too hard physically for both humans and animals, it takes a toll on our bodies and the animals don’t understand why their routines have been changed. The reasons for the time change are no longer valid.” – Melissa Friemoth, Van Wert

“I am not in favor of the time change. I won’t bore with you stats as people can look look them up but over 65 percent of Americans despise the time change. Studies show the negative components it produces physically, emotionally and socially. The internet is littered with negative aspects of DST and how we should go on a “standard” time. So I definitely feel we need to stay on Eastern Standard Time.” – Vince Barnhart, Van Wert

Several people who responded also prefer doing away with the time change, but staying on Daylight Saving Time permanently. One person, who did not wish to identify himself, said he doesn’t like the time change for the same reasons as others, but he did add he enjoys the extra daylight in the evening, which allows more times for him to indulge in outdoor activities for a longer time.

Daylight saving time was originally enacted in 1918 to help save energy by giving more daylight in the evening hours, but it was repealed in 1919 then brought back during World War II. The Uniform Time Act was introduced in 1966 and became law that same year. Due to the energy crisis, year-round daylight saving time was used in 1974.