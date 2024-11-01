Time to change smoke detector batteries

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As Ohioans prepare to move their clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 3, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds individuals it’s the time to make sure their smoke alarms are working properly.

Keeping smoke alarms in proper working order can be done by following three simple steps:

Replace batteries in all smoke alarms in the home that do not have sealed batteries.

Test alarms to make sure they are working properly. Alarms can be tested simply by pressing their “test” button.

Make sure alarms have not exceeded their expiration date. All smoke detectors should be discarded and replaced once they reach 10 years of age.

This is a good weekend to change batteries in smoke detectors. Photo submitted

“It is critical that everyone has smoke alarms in their homes and that they make sure those alarms are working properly,” Fire Prevention Bureau Chief Anita Metheny said. “While these alarms may not prevent a fire from happening, they give you critical extra time that can allow you and your loved ones to get out of your home in the event of a fire. Those additional seconds may very well save your life.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a home fire is reduced by nearly 60 percent when there are working smoke alarms in the home.

Smoke alarms should be installed in every room of your home, in main hallways, and on every level, including your basement. In addition, alarms should be tested at least once a month. The State Fire Marshal also encourages families to develop and regularly practice an escape plan that includes two ways out of every room as well as a meeting place outside of the home. An escape plan combined with properly working smoke alarms will help keep everyone safe in the event of a fire.

Any individuals who need smoke alarms are urged to contact their local fire department or the local chapter of the American Red Cross. For additional smoke alarm facts and safety tips from SFM, click here.

In addition, with temperatures beginning to fall, SFM reminds Ohioans to make sure they heat their homes in a safe and responsible manner. Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths each year.

SFM suggests the following tips to heat your home safely this season: