VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/31/2024

Thursday October 31, 2024

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of breaking and entering, and theft from a storage trailer.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies assisted a subject in the City of Van Wert whom may have been having a mental crisis.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rogers Road in Ridge Township.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Grill Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for rape, a first degree felony; sexual battery a third degree felony, and a gross sexual imposition, a fifth degree felony. Jacob E. Johnson, 22, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hughes Road in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of loose dogs.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of two broken utility poles leaning over the roadway.

4:40 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having chest pain.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a search for contraband.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.