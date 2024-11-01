VWCT seeking young performers

Calling all young performers – the Van Wert Civic Theatre is looking for young talent to help present a captivating youth production of Matilda the Musical.

Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical is a high-energy show bursting with humor, heart, and magic. The story follows Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant young girl with a knack for telekinesis. Neglected by her self-absorbed parents, Matilda finds solace in the world of books and a kind teacher, Miss Honey.

This heartwarming tale explores themes of friendship, courage, and the power of imagination. As Matilda faces off against the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, she uses her wit, telekinetic abilities, and a little bit of rebellion to create a positive change.

Director Doug Grooms and Choreographer Emily Gehle are looking for youth ages 8-18 to play various roles.

Auditions for Matilda the Musical will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, November 18-19, at the Van Wert Civic Theatre located at 118 S. Race St. To sign-up for auditions, please scan the QR code or go to vwct.org/youth-theatre and fill out the audition form.

Rehearsals will begin the last week of November, Monday-Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Civic Theatre. In January, rehearsals will be at the Niwsonger Performing Arts Center Monday-Thursday until show week. The show will take place on January 25-26, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available for purchase through vanwertlive.com.