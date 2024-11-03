Knights notch state runner-up finish

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

OBETZ — Crestview capped off the 2024 cross country season with an incredible runner-up finish in the Division III OHSAA cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.

The Knights finished with 131 team points, behind Mount Gilead, last year’s state runner-up. The Indians were crowned as this year’s champion with 109 points. Ottawa Hills finished third (172), Botkins fourth (178), and last year’s state champion, Columbus Grove, finished fifth (195).

Andy Heth, Lincoln Smith and Derek Young celebrate after the Knights finished as state runners-up. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

The Knights It’s the second time the Knights finished as state runner-up. The other time was in 1986, under then-coach Jeff Bagley.

Sophomore Andy Heth led the team with a strong 35th place finish at 16:19.48 followed closely by junior Lincoln Smith in 44th at 16:22.59. Freshman Derek Young finished 66th with a time of 16:41.10, and sophomore Kale Vining contributed with a solid 74th place at 16:48.55. Freshman Luke Sawmiller crossed the line in 95th at 16:59.42, while freshman Ian Owens and senior Payton Scott finished 165th at 18:01.82 and 174th at 18:13.88, respectively.

“It has been enjoyable to watch these boys consistently grow and improve in their running,” Crestview head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “Each time they face a challenge, they rise to the occasion and get the job done. I believe they ran a very strategic race, which helped them secure a second-place finish.”

“This team’s performance demonstrates their potential and commitment to excellence in cross country,” he added.

Lincolnview finished No. 18 in the team standings. Evan Johns placed 75th (16:48.67), followed by Kreston Tow (105th, 17:04.36), Myles Moody (141st, 17:35.85), Max Hammons (147th, 17:43.37), Kaleb Denman (148th, 17:44.36), Zander Coil (167th, 18:03.34), and Trace Klausing (173rd, 18:13.19).

Rittman’s Luke Snyder won the individual title with a time of 14:58.13, while Mount Gilead’s Will Baker was the runner-up (15:06.23).

The Lincolnview girls also placed 18th as a team (368 points) in Division III. Minster was crowned state champion (135), Cincinnati Summit Country Day was the runner-up (140) and Rittman was third (144).

Brynleigh Moody recorded a 12th place finish for the Lancers (18:39.74), followed by Keira Breese (113th, 20:43.45), Kassidy Hammons (129th, 21:06.19), Harper Reindel (147th, 21:43.35), Moriah Bertsch (158th, 22:07.89), Josie Miller (174th, 23:13.33) and Kendall Hoffman (175th, 23:13.35).

Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton won the individual title (17:43.25) and Heartland Christian’s Rebecca Geiss was the runner-up (17:44.44).