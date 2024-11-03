Monday Mailbag: strictly playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes a comment about first round football playoff blowouts, sanctions for teams that decline a playoff spot and Marion Local in Division I.

C: I think we can all agree that 16 teams per region is way too many for the football playoffs. Look at all of the blowouts on Friday night. Scores of 44-0 after one quarter, 62-0 in the second quarter, it was ridiculous. The OHSAA needs to put it back to eight teams per region. Name withheld upon request

A: To no one’s surprise, a lot of Friday’s games weren’t pretty at all. There were 224 opening round playoff games played and 106 of them had a margin of 28 points or greater. That’s 47 percent.

Of course, there were some upsets, but also a couple of them may have to get an asterick. For example Delphos St. John’s was a No. 15 seed and rallied from 16 down to beat No. 2 seed Upper Scioto Valley. Were the Blue Jays really a normal No. 15 seed? Napoleon was a No. 14 seed but wolloped No. 3 seed Clearview 49-0. The Wildcats played an infinitely tougher regular season schedule than Clearview did. How so? Napoleon didn’t play a Division IV school all season. Nine of their games were against Division II or III schools so they played up all season. The other game? Against 2023 Division V state runner-up Liberty Center.

As for going back to eight teams per region, personally, I agree with you, but it’s not going to happen. The problem is, once you expand, it’s nearly impossible to go back.

I would be interested to hear what the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association has to say about it. That group agreed to 12 teams per region, starting in 2021. They weren’t in favor of 16 teams but OHSAA still went ahead with the 16-team format. After three years of the the current format, I’d like to know what they think. I’ll reach out once the season is over.

Q: Shouldn’t there be some sort of penalty for teams that decline a spot in the football playoffs? What happened in Region 28 should never happen without some kind of consquences. Why wouldn’t you want to compete against one of the best small school teams in Ohio history? What kind of message are those schools sending? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re referring to Lockland, Cedarville and New Miami all declining to play Marion Local.

Lockland claimed that due to injuries they didn’t have enough healthy players. I’d like to think they were being honest and if so, it’s understandable in this case. I didn’t hear why Cedarville and New Miami declined. If they were able to field a team, personally, I think they should have done so. If they had legit reasons, so be it.

As for a penalty, I’m kind of torn on that. Part of me thinks yes, perhaps a one-year ban but the other part of me thinks no, why punish future teams that had nothing to do with it? What if one of those schools didn’t qualify for the playoffs again for five years? Perhaps there are other penalties, but I’m not sure the penalty route is even the right thing to do.

Even if there is, there should be legitimate exceptions and who’s going to prove a school didn’t meet one of them? It’s probably just not feasible.

Q: Why didn’t Marion Local place themselves in the Division I playoffs? They had that option, didn’t they? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes, they had that option but they had to declare their intention long before the start of the football season. The real question is, why would they? To go play someone like Cincinnati Moeller or a big school from the Columbus area? It’s quite a jump from Division VII to Division I.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.