Operation Christmas Child to ramp up

VW independent staff/submitted information

Volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, which begins two weeks from today, November 18-25. More than 4,700 drop-off locations will open across the country in November, including one in Van Wert.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2024.

Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. A step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox can be found on the Operation Christmas Child website. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

“Children need hope and they need to know that they are not alone and God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Gift-filled shoeboxes open the door for us to share the hope of the Gospel with boys and girls around the world. Please pray that these simple gifts have an eternal impact.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off. In Van Wert County, the nearest location is Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert Decatur Rd. The drop off dates and times are:

Monday, November 18: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 19: 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20: 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, November 21: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, November 22: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, November 23: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, November 24: 12-2 p.m.

Monday, November 25: 9-11 a.m.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.