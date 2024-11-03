Pizzeria segment to premiere tonight

VW independent staff

A segment on a local pizza shop will premiere online tonight.

Wild Willy’s will be the focus when the premiere drops at 6 p.m. tonight on the social media pages of America’s Best Restaurants – Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that focuses on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants. The ABR Roadshow highlights popular dishes and is expected to feature an extensive on-camera interview with owner William Gamble about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

Crews were in town to film the segment back in August.