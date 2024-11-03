Regional quarterfinal matchups set

COLUMBUS — The regional quarterfinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs will take place on Friday, November 8, and the OHSAA announced the pairings on Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all playoff games will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. Delphos St. John’s at Tiffin Calvert is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 9.

During the first round, 45 lower seeded schools won on the road at higher seeded schools.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format. Neutral sites will be used for the regional semifinals November 15. The regional finals are Friday, November 22 and the state semifinals are Friday, November 29. The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 5-7.

Bluffton quarterback Tayte Giesige (1) and the Pirates will host Huron on Friday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

OHSAA Football Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed. All games on Friday, November 8, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise. Games involving area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

Region 1

8. Strongsville (7-4) at 1. Mentor (11-0)

7. Lakewood St. Edward (6-5) at 2. Toledo Whitmer (9-2)

11. Berea-Midpark (4-7) at 3. Perrysburg (9-2)

5. Canton McKinley (7-4) at 4. Massillon Jackson (8-3)

Region 2

8. Huber Heights Wayne (6-5) at 1. Kettering Fairmont (9-2)

7. Springboro (7-4) at 2. Centerville (8-3)

13. Hilliard Bradley (3-8) at 5. Hilliard Davidson (7-4)

14. Dublin Coffman (3-8) at 6. Lebanon (7-4)

Region 3

8. Groveport Madison (7-4) at 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-2)

7. Pickerington North (9-2) at 2. Pickerington Central (9-2)

6. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (9-2) at 3. Gahanna Lincoln (9-2)

15. Upper Arlington (9-2) at 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-2)

Region 4

8. Liberty Township Lakota East (8-3) at 1. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-1)

7. Cincinnati Elder (6-5) at 2. West Chester Lakota West (10-1)

6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-3) at 3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-1)

5. Hamilton (9-2) at 4. Cincinnati Princeton (9-2)

Division II

Region 5

9. Hudson (6-5) at 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-0)

7. Uniontown Lake (7-4) at 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-2)

6. Uniontown Green (7-4) at 3. Macedonia Nordonia (9-2)

5. Warren G. Harding (8-3) at 4. Austintown-Fitch (8-3)

Region 6

8. Olmsted Falls (8-3) at 1. Avon (11-0)

10. Toledo St. Francis de Sales (8-3) at 2. Medina Highland (11-0)

11. Sandusky (7-4) at 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (11-0)

5. Wadsworth (10-1) at 4. North Ridgeville (9-2)

Region 7

9. Massillon Perry (6-5) at 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (10-1)

6. Canal Winchester (8-3) at 3. Massillon Washington (8-2)

5. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-2) at 4. Ashland (11-0)

15. Worthington Kilbourne (5-6) at 7. Ashville Teays Valley (7-4)

Region 8

8. Vandalia Butler (9-2) at 1. Cincinnati Anderson (11-0)

7. Kings Mills Kings (9-2) at 2. Cincinnati La Salle (9-2)

6. Harrison (9-2) at 3. Xenia (10-1)

5. Cincinnati Mount Healthy (9-2) at 4. Hamilton Badin (9-2)

Division III

Region 9

9. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2) at 1. Youngstown Ursuline (10-1)

5. Geneva (10-1) at 4. Aurora (10-1)

10. Maple Heights (8-3) at 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (10-1)

6. Chardon (8-2) at 3. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (9-2)

Region 10

9. Richfield Revere (7-4) at 1. Toledo Central Catholic (10-1)

12. Lexington (6-5) at 4. Rocky River (8-3)

7. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-5) at 2. Medina Buckeye (10-1)

6. Defiance (7-4) at 3. Cleveland Benedictine (9-2)

Region 11

8. Jackson (9-2) at 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-0)

5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-2) at 4. Newark Licking Valley (10-1)

7. The Plains Athens (10-1) at 2. Steubenville (10-0)

11. Dover (8-3) at Dresden Tri-Valley (11-0)

Region 12

8. St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-0)

12. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (6-5) at 4. London (11-0)

10. Wilmington (7-4) at 2. Wapakoneta (11-0)

6. Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (9-2) at 3. Bellbrook (10-1)

Division IV

Region 13

9. Mogadore Field (9-2) at 1. Mentor Lake Catholic (11-0)

5. Cleveland Glenville (8-3) at 4. Beloit West Branch (11-0)

7. Struthers (8-2) at 2. Perry (10-1)

6. Canal Fulton Northwest (9-2) at 3. Streetsboro (11-0)

Region 14

8. Vermilion (9-2) at 1. Sandusky Perkins (10-1)

13. Napolean (6-5) at 5. Bay Village Bay (7-4)

10. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-5) at 2. Shelby (11-0)

6. Clyde (8-3) at 3. Ontario (10-1)

Region 15

8. Columbus Bishop Ready (7-4) at 1. St. Clairsville (11-0)

13. Millersburg West Holmes (6-5) at 12. East Liverpool (7-4)

10. Waverly (6-5) at 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (11-0)

6. Circleville Logan Elm (8-3) at 3. New Lexington (10-1)

Region 16

9. Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-3) at 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-2)

13. Brookville (7-4) at 5. Cincinnati Taft (9-2)

10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0)

6. Cleves Taylor (9-2) at 3. Germantown Valley View (9-2)

Division V

Region 17

8. Girard (7-4) at 1. Canfield South Range (11-0)

5. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-2) at 4. Garrettsville Garfield (10-1)

7. Burton Berkshire (8-3) at 2. Akron Manchester (10-1)

11. Martins Ferry (10-1) at 3. Poland Seminary (9-2)

Region 18

8. Wooster Triway (8-3) at 1. Milan Edison (11-0)

5. Pemberville Eastwood (10-1) at 4. Creston Norwayne (10-1)

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-1) at 2. Liberty Center (11-0)

6. LaGrange Keystone (10-1) at 3. Oak Harbor (11-0)

Region 19

8. Portsmouth (8-3) at 1. Ironton (10-1)

5. Gahanna Columbus Academy (10-1) at 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-2)

7. Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) at 2. Proctorville Fairland (10-1)

14. Wheelersburg (7-4) at 11. Belmont Union Local (9-2)

Region 20

9. Lima Bath (6-5) at 1. Jamestown Greeneview (11-0)

5. Lewistown Indian Lake (9-2) at 4. Camden Preble Shawnee (10-1)

7. Casstown Miami East (8-3) at 2. West Liberty-Salem (10-1)

11. Cincinnati Madeira (6-5) at 3. Waynesville (8-3)

Division VI

Region 21

9. Smithville (8-3) at 1. Kirtland (11-0)

12. Mogadore (6-5) at 4. Columbia Station Columbia (9-2)

7. Toronto (8-3) at 2. New Middletown Springfield (9-2)

3. Andover Pymatuning Valley (10-1) at 6. Dalton (8-3)

Region 22

9. Attica Seneca East (7-4) at 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (10-0)

12. Carey (6-5) at 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (9-2)

7. Huron (7-4) at 2. Bluffton (10-1)

6. Sherwood Fairview (9-2) at 3. Toledo Ottawa Hills (9-1)

Region 23

9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) at 1. Columbus Grandview Heights (10-0)

5. Waterford (9-2) at 4. Beverly Fort Frye (8-3)

10. Centerburg (8-3) at2. Galion Northmor (11-0)

11. Newcomerstown (9-2) at 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-1)

Region 24

8. Springfield Northeastern (7-4) at 1. Coldwater (10-1) – 7:30 p.m. kickoff

5. St. Bernard Elmwood Place (9-2) at 4. Portsmouth West (8-3)

7. Ironton Rock Hill (8-3) at 2. Cincinnati Country Day (10-1)

11. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (5-5) at 3. Anna (8-3)

Division VII

Region 25

9. Cuyahoga Heights (6-4) at 1. Berlin Center Western Reserve (10-1)

5. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2) at 4. Monroeville (10-1)

7. Windham (10-1) at 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (10-1)

11. Lowellville (7-4) at 3. Malvern (10-1)

Region 26

8. Lima Central Catholic (8-3) at 1. Columbus Grove (11-0)

12. McComb (8-3) at 4. Sycamore Mohawk (9-2)

15. Delphos St. John’s (4-7) at 7. Tiffin Calvert (7-4) – Saturday at 5 p.m.

11. Leipsic (7-4) at 3. Gibsonburg (9-2)

Region 27

8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1. Danville (9-2)

5. Corning Miller (9-2) at 4. Steubenville Catholic Central (8-3) – Saturday at 7 p.m.

7. Crown City South Gallia (8-3) at 2. Beaver Eastern (11-0)

6. Glouster Trimble (7-4) at 3. Bowerston Conotton Valley (8-3)

Region 28

9. New Madison Tri-Village (9-2) at 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

5. Sidney Lehman Catholic (9-2) at 4. Ansonia (10-1)

7. St. Henry (7-4) at 2. Minster (9-2)

11. Fort Loramie (6-5) at 3. Cincinnati College Prep (8-2)