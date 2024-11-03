STEM lab learning…

Students at Lincolnview Elementary School spent the month of October learning about life sciences in the new STEM lab, specifically animal adaptations, habitats, and food chains. Kindergarten students studied different birds and learned that bird’s beaks are shaped according to the foods they eat. First graders used basic tools to test different foods to determine which ones various birds would most likely eat. As second grade students learned about bird adaptations, they got to make their own birds out of craft supplies. Grades 3-4 studied animal habitats and created brand new animals that had body structures or behaviors to survive in their given habitat, and fifth and sixth graders made Rube Goldberg machines where each change in energy represented a change in energy in a given food chain. Photos submitted