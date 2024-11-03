VW’s Scott finishes fourth in Division II

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

OBETZ — Van Wert High School senior Owen Scott closed his high school cross country career in fine fashion by finishing fourth in the state in Division II at the OHSAA cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.

For the third consecutive Saturday, Scott broke his own record and set a new school record with a time of 15:23.07, just ahead of the record of 15:23.09 he set at regionals. It was nearly 20 seconds faster than last year (15:40.80), when he finished fifth at the state meet.

Van Wert’s Owen Scott (wearing 2002) finished fourth in Division II on Saturday. Photo submitted

“Owen had a fantastic season that he worked hard for setting his goals and achieving them,” head coach Kimberly Laudick said. “When Owen missed state his sophomore year by one spot that changed his mindset to dig deep and work hard and he did just that. He should be proud of his running career and where he came from to where he ended.”

Scott, who has committed to run at Youngstown State University, finished with nine of the top 10 fastest times in Van Wert High School history. Jared Fleming (5th, 2008, 15:42), holds the other fastest time.

As a team, the Cougars finished 18th overall. Andrew Laudick placed 54th (16:11.04), followed by Noah Spath (132nd, 17:03.26), Harrison Sloan (144th, 17:25.16), Quintin Parrish (156th, 17:39.83), Johan Gemmer (158th, 17:44.82) and Isaak Castillo (18:26.83).

“This team has been one of my favorite to coach with the other six guys staying very humble, hard workers and great teammates to each other,” Laudick said. “They put the expectations on themselves and always want to be the best. As a coach I would never question their effort of their season and where they ended at Obetz.”

“The Division II race was one of the fastest I’ve ever seen and we were able to be a part of that,” she continued. “Being 18th in Division II in the State of Ohio is a very incredible accomplishment. The season these boys have had is one to remember and be proud of. The memories and success they created will always be theirs. Being down there two years in a row speaks volumes of the work put in and continues to be put in for the Van Wert cross country program.”

Fairfield Union’s Andrew Walton was the individual champion (15:09.84), followed by Latrell Hughes of Lexington (15:13.46). Scott’s WBL rival, Ty Rosengarten of Ottawa-Glandorf finished third ( 15:18.81). Fairfield Union won the team title, followed by Lexington.

Van Wert had one runner in the girls’ championship race. Freshman Symphony Schuerman finished 70th (19:41.76) in her first appearance at the state meet.

“Making it to state individually as a freshman is a huge accomplishment,” Laudick said. “She was the second female to make it individually as a freshman in Van Wert history. “She is a tough girl that has so much in her she hasn’t realized yet. Another tough/fast race as she ran one of her fastest times of the season. I can’t wait to see what the next three years hold for her.”

The other freshman to make it to state in her freshman year was her coach, Kimberly Laudick (then Kimberly Minnich).