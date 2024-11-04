AEP plans power outage later this week

VW independent staff

AEP customers living in Van Wert’s third ward will be without power from late Thursday night until early Friday morning.

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming confirmed a planned power outage is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Thursday, November 7, until 5 a.m. Friday, November 8. While the outage will affect most of the third ward, although other AEP customers near the third ward could be affected. Fleming said the affected area should be west of S. Washington St. and south of W. Main St.

AEP should be contacting affected customers via an automated telephone this week.