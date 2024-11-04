Always Olivia – this Friday night

This Friday night, fans of the legendary Olivia Newton-John are in for a special treat as the Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents Always Olivia: The Olivia Newton-John Tribute.

ONJ fans won’t want to miss Friday’s show at the NPAC. Photos submitted

This incredible show pays homage to the timeless music and style of one of pop culture’s most beloved icons. For those who grew up dancing to hits like “Physical,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and, of course, all the unforgettable songs from Grease, this show is a chance to relive the magic of Olivia Newton-John’s music in a vibrant live setting.

Not only was Olivia Newton-John an acclaimed singer, but she was also an actress, philanthropist, and wellness advocate. Her career spanned five decades, with record-breaking hits that won her four Grammy Awards, numerous chart-topping singles, and worldwide fame. Few artists have made an impact as widespread and enduring as Olivia, with her influence seen in both pop and country music. Beyond her music, she was also known for her advocacy in environmental issues and her courageous battle with breast cancer, which led her to establish the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

“‘Always Olivia’ will transport the audience back to a time of joy and nostalgia, where they can experience the best of Olivia Newton-John’s music in a powerful and heartfelt performance,” saidQuincy Thompson, Marketing Director for Van Wert Live. “Whether you loved her music, admired her acting, or were inspired by her advocacy, this tribute show will bring a piece of Olivia’s legacy to life right here in Van Wert. It’s a must-see for anyone who appreciates her iconic music and unforgettable performances.”

Don’t miss the chance to sing along, dance, and celebrate the life and music of a true icon. Always Olivia is more than a tribute – it’s a celebration of an artist whose music and spirit will forever be cherished. Grab your tickets now and join us at the Niswonger this Friday for a night to remember.

Van Wert Live brings you entertainment all year long with the help of annual sponsors Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and Ohio Health. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday-Friday or call 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.