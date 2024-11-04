Ballot features over a dozen issues, very few races

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio. The polls will be open statewide from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. You must have a valid photo ID in order to vote – a driver’s license or Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport, a U.S. passport card, a U.S. military ID card, an Ohio National Guard ID card or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

For many people who have already voted or will head to the polls today, the main attraction is the U.S. presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

There are no races for mayor, council, school board or township trustee on the ballot. A number of current Van Wert County officeholders are seeking re-election, but all of them are running unopposed. The list includes Van Wert County Commissioners Todd Wolfrum and Stan Owens, Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger, Clerk of Courts Cindy Mollenkopf, Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, County Recorder Kim Hughes, County Treasurer Jeff McIntosh, County Engineer Kyle Wendel, Coroner Scott Jarvis, and Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield.

There is a local race in Van Wert County and beyond, plus a Congressional race. Incumbent State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) is running against Democratic challenger Magdalene Markward (D-Van Wert).

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Bob Latta (R-Fifth District) is seeking his ninth full two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He’s being challenged by Democrat Keith Mundy, a retiree from Parma. Latta represents Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, which stretches from Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties all the way into Lorain County.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is seeking re-election. His challengers are Republican Bernie Moreno and Libertarian Don Kissick.

There are also three Ohio Supreme Court Justice races on the ballot – incumbent Democrat Michael Donnelly and Republican challenger Megan Shanahan, and incumbent Republican Joseph Deters and Democratic challenger Melody Stewart, along with a race featuring two newcomers, Republican Daniel Hawkins and Democrat Lisa Forbes.

A total of 13 local issues are on the ballot, but none of them are in the City of Van Wert.

Ohio City village voters are deciding on a five-year, five mill property tax renewal to provide and maintain fire apparatus for fire protection and EMS services.

A pair of property tax renewals are on the ballot in the Village of Venedocia. One is for five years and 1.4 mills and the other is five years and 0.6 mills. Both are for fire protection.

Voters in the Village of Willshire are deciding on three property tax renewals. Two are for current operating expenses, five years and one mill, and five years and two mills. The other issue is five years and two mills for EMS services.

Wren village voters will decide on a five-year, two mill property tax renewal for EMS services, and voters in Hoaglin Township will decide on a three-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and ambulance and/or medical services.

Pleasant Township voters, excluding Van Wert city, will decide on a three-year, 1.25 mill property tax renewal for fire protection and EMS services.

Washington Township east district voters are deciding on a five-year, 1.8 mill property tax renewal for EMS and fire services, while Washington Township west district voters will decide on a five-year, 1.3 mill levy for EMS and fire protection.

In York Township, excluding the Villages of Elgin and Venedocia, voters will decide on a three-year, 2.1 mill property tax renewal for fire and EMS protection.

Tully Township voters outside of the Village of Convoy will cast ballots on an electric aggregation issue.

State Issue 1 is also on the balot. It’s redistricting proposal that would remove politicians from the process in favor of a citizen commission.

The VW independent will have results as they come in tonight.