Carol V. Kohart (nee Harmon)

Carol V. Kohart (nee Harmon), age 81, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2024, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

Carol was born July 19, 1943, to Violet (nee Shaffer) and M.W. (Bill) Harmon in Paulding County, Ohio. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1961, and married her high school sweetheart, David L. (Dave) Kohart, in 1962.

Together, Carol and Dave moved to Cadiz, Ohio, to start a surplus business, The Trading Post, in 1965. They returned to Northwest Ohio in 1968 to open the Century Trading Company, Inc. in Van Wert, which they operated together until Dave’s death in 1997.

Carol Kohart

Carol sold Century in 2002 to family in favor of flexibility to travel and spend time more time with friends and family. She continued to work in positions that allowed her to enjoy the community. She officially retired after fourteen years as Representative of First Impressions at the Van Wert Branch of Citizens National Bank.

As a young girl, Carol committed her life to Jesus Christ and her life has been an enduring testimony of her faith. She witnessed tirelessly and discipled lovingly. She both served and led throughout her life, in church and in her wide community with organizations including Church of God District Campmeeting, Ohio and Van Wert Women of the Church of God (now Christian Women’s Connection), and LifeWise Academy, where she adored the hundreds of children who also called her “Grandma”.

Carol loved music, always with a song in her heart and at her fingertips. While in high school, she traveled and competitively played her original Zuercher accordion. She also played piano and organ, both hits and hymns from every decade almost exclusively by ear.

A long-time member of the First Church of God in Van Wert, Carol served as organist, led the Bible Explorers children’s program and Vacation Bible School, served on the Board of Directors and various committees, and most recently co-led the Sunday morning worship team.

Carol is survived by her two brothers: Martin W. (Diana) Harmon and Rev. Stan (Jane) Harmon; and three daughters and her four beloved grandsons: Karen (Patrick) Sullivan and grandson, Daniel; Marcia (Douglas) Germann and grandsons Jacob, Jonathon (Kennedy), and Joel; and Lynda (Jason) Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Dave, and her parents, Violet and Bill.

A memorial service is planned for November 9, 2024, at 11am at the Alspach-Gearheart Funeral Home in Van Wert, officiated by Rev. Ed Beck. Visitation will be from 9-11am preceding the service, followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery.

In respect of the family, Century Trading Co. will be closed for business all day on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Memorials can be made in Carol’s name to LifeWise Academy or to The Gideon’s International.To share in Carol’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.