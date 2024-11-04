Crestview soccer awards…

The Crestview soccer program recently held its postseason awards banquet to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach Cindy Lamb and her staff presented NWC achievements and special awards during the event. Special Awards – Ella Lamb (Most Assists, Most Saves), Madilynn Springer (Defensive Award), Kaylee Mollenkopf (Coach’s Award), and Kenzie Heffner (Most Improved). Not Pictured: Ellie Ward (Most Goals, Offensive Award). NWC and District Honors (below) – Ella Lamb (NWC 2nd Team, District Honorable Mention), Dakota Thornell (District Honorable Mention), and Madilynn Springer (NWC 1st Team, District Honorable Mention). Not pictured: Ellie Ward (NWC Honorable Mention, District Honorable Mention). Photos submitted