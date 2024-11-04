Dean Owen Tomlinson

Dean Owen Tomlinson, 91, a lifelong resident of Van Wert, passed away on November 1, 2024, in the care of Ganzhorn Memory Suites and Luminary Hospice of Powell, Ohio.

He was born in Van Wert on November 20, 1932, to John C. and Mary (Tribolet) Tomlinson, who both preceded him in death.

Dean graduated from Ridge High School in 1950. He was a farm manager on Meadow Lane Farm for a number of years, a life-long farmer in Ridge Township, and he retired from Aeroquip Corporation in 1998 after 32 years. He was a life-long member of Bethel United Methodist Church until it’s closing, and then attended First United Methodist Church. He loved the Lincolnview Lancers and the Ohio State Buckeyes and in the spring and summer, he enjoyed cutting his yard, planting flowers, and driving around the area to see how all of the crops were growing.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Barbara, and his son, Tom; brothers Rex (Lou) Tomlinson, Roger (Carroll) Tomlinson, and sister Phyllis (Roger) Lininger.

He is survived by his children, Sue Hamilton (Spencer), Carol Couch (Jim), and Tim Tomlinson (Joyce); daughter-in-law, Tammy Tomlinson; loving companion Arlene Keysor; his grandchildren, Jon Tomlinson (Diana), Travis Tomlinson, Jared Tomlinson, Erin Martin (Uriah), Kyle Hamilton (Christine), Makenzie Hoffman (Travis), and Andrew Tomlinson (Jourdan); his great-grandchildren, Kendall and Ainsley Hoffman, Jax and Jett Tomlinson, Taylor and Zac Tomlinson, and Ethan Martin; great-great grandchild Carter Bochard, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Dean was a loving husband and father, and a friend to many people. To borrow a phrase, “Dean had a life well lived.”

Visiting hours will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, November 7 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, and from 10-11 a.m. Friday, November 8. A funeral service will begin 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Gregory Wack officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Ridge Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Van Wert Elks Lodge on November 8 following the service and burial.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers or donations, please “thank a farmer for their hard work,” and to “treat each other with kindness and respect.”

To share in Dean’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.